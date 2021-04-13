Courier Politics Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 13

Welcome to The Courier’s politics morning briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.
New this morning:
- Boris Johnson hails ‘significant milestone’ as all over 50s offered Covid-19 jab.
- SNP pledge to boost foreign aid budget by £5 million to help developing countries recover from Covid-19 if re-elected.
- The Scottish Greens have said they will work to improve conditions for staff in the hospitality industry.
- The Liberal Democrats want a new law to tackle Scotland’s “nature emergency”, which would see an additional 36 million trees planted every year.
- SNP to promise more help with cost of school day for poorer Scots.
- The Royal College of Physicians has urged parties to consider offering free gym memberships to young people in the most deprived areas to boost health and wellbeing.
Coming up today:
- Ahead today on Election Hub Live: The latest politics headlines, a closer look at UK government legal action against Scottish government, and meeting a Conservative candidate who’s ‘all shook up’ over his opponent’s love of Elvis. Streaming live at 2pm on our website and Facebook page or catch the re/stream at any time.
- Scotland’s leading political leaders will go head-to-head in a live televised debate on STV at 7.30pm tonight. Hosted by STV political editor Colin Mackay, the debate will begin with opening statements from each party leader, followed by initial discussion, cross-examination between the leaders and closing statements.
- Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross will set out plans for the armed forces and veterans in Edinburgh.
- Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will launch Scottish Labour’s campaign ad van in the capital.
- Patrick Harvie to set out Green Party’s proposals to support hospitality workers, joining Central Scotland candidate Gillian Mackay in Falkirk.
- Ministers will face further questions today over former Prime Minister David Cameron’s lobbying of the government on behalf of Greensill Capital, while he was a paid advisor.
In case you missed it
- UK Government takes Holyrood to Supreme Court in ‘morally repugnant’ move.
- Duke of Edinburgh: Party leaders pay tribute in Scottish Parliament.
- Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what hapened on the campaign trail on April 12.
- Election Hub Live: Issues facing fringe parties in race for Holyrood.
