Nicola Sturgeon: Covid travel rules to change from Friday

Scots will enjoy relaxed coronavirus lockdown rules around travel from Friday, Nicola Sturgeon says.
Because of improved infection rates, Nicola Sturgeon says the government plans to accelerate the change to rules on travel.
The First Minister told Scots the country has made enough progress in bringing the pandemic under control to continue easing lockdown
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe