Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 21

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day

New this morning:

Exclusive: Anas Sarwar wants Lord Advocate role broken up in wake of Salmond saga.

Alex Salmond makes manifesto bid to win over ‘impatient’ SNP and Greens voters.

Artists should be allowed to occupy empty spaces on high streets in a bid to reinvigorate them, the Scottish Greens have said.

Union bosses have called on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to intervene urgently to settle a row over a controversial pay offer for council workers.

Coming up today:

Coming up today on Election Hub Live the spotlight turns to Anas Sarwar in our in-depth interview. We look at the role of the media in shaping political conversations ahead of the vote on May 6. Watch live on our website and Facebook page at 2pm, or catch the re/stream any time on all your devices.

Nicola Sturgeon will visit Dumbarton as she sets out a pledge to deliver 100,000 affordable homes over the next decade.

Alex Salmond will launch the Alba Party’s election manifesto.

Jackie Baillie and Anas Sarwar will unveil Scottish Labour’s women’s manifesto.

Patrick Harvie will visit Fire Station Creative, an artist collective in Dunfermline, as the Scottish Greens set out how art can play a role in reinvigorating high streets.

Douglas Ross will launch an ad van campaign criticising the SNP’s record in government

George Galloway and Jamie Blackett will visit the border town of Hawick, talking to voters and campaigning against a hard border with England.

In case you missed it:

Controversial plans for a European football “super league” have been slammed by politicians in Scotland who want to give fans control of clubs.

Claims the Labour government discussed shifting the North Sea oil boundary in the 1970s have reignited a fierce political row over Scottish independence.

Experts trying to stem the spread of Scotland’s drugs deaths crisis have warned numbers will most likely rise this year.

Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened in the Holyrood campaign on April 20.