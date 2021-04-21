Election Hub Live: Anas Sarwar on independence and prejudice

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Today on Election Hub Live we had our party leader interview with Anas Sarwar and we discussed people’s trust in the media.

Topping the headlines today was Scottish Labour’s women’s manifesto launch, the SNP pledging to build 100,000 affordable houses in the next 10 years, and the Greens calling for empty shops to be handed over to artists.

Each day this week Courier editor David Clegg has been sitting down with one of the party leaders, and today it was the turn of Anas Sarwar of Scottish Labour.

He spoke about the party’s position on independence, tackling prejudice in Scotland, and the prospect of standing against First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in the constituency vote.

We then heard from voters in Dundee about whether or not they trust the media ahead of the election on May 6.

Dr Dominic Hinde, a lecturer in media sociology at Queen Margaret University, then joined us live on the show to discuss trust in the media in more depth.

In each episode of Election Hub Live we are also hearing from candidates across the country – today we heard from Alexander Burnett, Scottish Conservative candidate for Aberdeenshire West.

And sometimes political debates can just lead to politicians squabbling like children – we showed this clip of Nicola Sturgeon, Douglas Ross and Anas Sarwar from the National Union of Students Scotland’s virtual hustings.

Join us live at 2pm every afternoon on our websites and social media channels, or catch the restream at any time on all your devices.