Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 22

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross tells us pro-unionist parties have to “get their act together” if they are to face the “threat of nationalists trying to game the system”.

Nicola Sturgeon to set out plans to get more Scots cycling.

Scottish Labour vows to put ‘women at the heart of our recovery’

Election Hub Live: Anas Sarwar on independence and prejudice.

Coming up today:

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar published his party’s election manifesto launch.

Douglas Ross highlights his party’s plans to create jobs.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie outlines the party’s proposals to introduce a new rail card to cut fares.

EIS education hustings, with representatives of the Scottish Conservatives, the Scottish Greens, Scottish Labour, the Scottish Liberal Democrats, and the SNP

In case you missed it:

Election Hub Live: Do people trust the media in covering the Holyrood election?

Alex Salmond promised to add “urgency” to quitting the UK as he unveiled his Alba Party manifesto for the Scottish election.

Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened in the Holyrood campaign on April 21.