‘Damaged brand’: Alex Salmond not on Alba Party leaflets

Campaign leaflets from the Alba Party have been posted out without a picture, comment or mention of leader Alex Salmond.
By Paul Malik
April 22 2021, 1.41pm Updated: April 22 2021, 4.07pm
Photo of Paul Malik
© Darrell Benns / DCT MediaOff to a flier? Alba Party leader Alex Salmond does not appear on its campaign leaflets.
The ads, which have started dropping through letterboxes this week in anticipation of the vote on May 6, do not mention or feature the former first minister.

Polling conducted by us in the wake of Mr Salmond’s announcement of a return to frontline Scottish politics showed the party was likely to earn around 3% of the vote.

Alba Party campaign leaflets
Side one of the election campaign material for the Alba Party.
Alba Party campaign leaflets
Side two of the campaign material, which doesn’t feature Alex Salmond.

Our polling also showed Mr Salmond was less favourable among Scottish voters than Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Mr Salmond is standing as a candidate on the North East list.

A number of former SNP politicians have defected to the group, including Kirkcaldy MP Neale Hanvey and former justice secretary East Lothian MP Kenny MacAskill.

Sturgeon says Salmond ‘would have wanted bigger’ defection to Alba Party than he got

An SNP spokesperson said: “In a fortnight’s time, the people of Scotland will have a choice, whether to put Scotland’s future into the hands of Boris Johnson or put Scotland’s future in Scotland’s hands by re-electing Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister with Both Votes SNP.”

One SNP insider said: “This is odd, given he was on the party political broadcast on Wednesday night. Wonder if the penny is dropping he is a damaged brand”

The Alba Party was approached for comment.

