Election Hub Live: Alba Party’s campaign leaflets

Today on Election Hub Live we had the latest of our in-depth sit-down interviews, this time with Douglas Ross from the Scottish Conservatives, and we spoke about the surprising Alba Party leaflets.

In his interview Mr Ross says the pro-union parties should unite together against a second independence referendum, and that nationalists only want to make this election about independence.

Courier editor David Clegg, who interviewed Douglas Ross, then joined us live to share his thoughts on the interview.

In our headlines today we also had Labour’s manifesto launch, and Alba Party’s campaign leaflets – which, unusually, do not feature Alex Salmond, at all.

In the lead-up to the election we are also hearing from candidates across the country – today we heard from Mark Ruskell from the Scottish Green Party.

From Monday April 26 Election Hub Live will be moving to a new time – tune in next week at 5pm every day, with guests including deputy first minister John Swinney and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

Join us tomorrow for our last show at 2pm before we move to our new time slot.