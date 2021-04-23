Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened in the Holyrood campaign on April 23

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted the SNP does not want a hard border between Scotland and England, after one of her candidates suggested a new trade barrier could “create jobs”.

UKIP Scotland leader Donald Mackay said his party wants to scrap devolved administrations across the UK.

And the Scottish Liberal Democrats called on all parties to back their commitment to give new teachers longer contracts.

Douglas Ross will visit a garden centre in Moray.