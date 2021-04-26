Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 26

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has accused the Scottish Greens of “almost repeating the mistakes of Margaret Thatcher from the 1980s” over their proposals for the oil and gas industry.

Charles Kennedy’s brother-in-law has joined the Scottish Liberal Democrats in calling for all political parties to stamp out abuse within their ranks as the Holyrood campaign enters its final full week.

The SNP is on course for a historic fourth victory, a new poll has revealed, with the Greens the bigger threat to Nicola Sturgeon’s five-seat majority than Alex Salmond’s Alba Party.

Coming up today

Coming up on Election Hub Live, at the new time of 5pm:

Deputy First Minister John Swinney joins us for an interview

Shetland Lib Dem candidate Beatrice Wishart explains why island connectivity is at the heart of her re-election campaign

Scottish Greens Co-leader Patrick Harvie has a cowshed conversation with comedian and local farmer Jim Smith

There’s dancing with Labour leader Anas Sarwar, plus all the day’s top Scottish politics news.

Watch us live at 5 on our website or Facebook page, or catch the re-stream at any time on all your devices.

On the campaign trail

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and deputy leader Jackie Baillie to visit Loch Lomond Shores as coronavirus restrictions ease.

Scottish Tories leader Douglas Ross to visit pub in Edinburgh as hospitality reopens.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie will visit a bar as hospitality restrictions begin to ease.

Alex Salmond, the Alba Party leader and former First Minister will be in the ring with former Commonwealth games gold medallist and former WBO super featherweight champion Alex Arthur, who is a list candidate for the group.

In case you missed it

Taken a well-earned break from our election coverage? Catch-up here on what happened with our Weekend Round-up.

A leading LGBT+ politician says although the Scottish Government has made good progress on LGBT+ issues, there is “a lot more work to do”.

Drums, pipes and banners, suitably distanced, surrounded party leader Alex Salmond when he appeared in Inverness to launch Alba’s Highland campaign.