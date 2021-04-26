Tuesday, April 27th 2021 Show Links
EXCLUSIVE: Fewer than a quarter of Scots want support for North Sea extraction scrapped

Fewer than a quarter of Scots believe the Scottish Government should scrap support for North Sea oil and gas extraction, according to a new poll.
By Derek Healey
April 26 2021, 6.31pm
The survey, carried out for The Sunday Post by Survation, found 54% of those asked believe ministers should continue to back the practice, while just 22% said it should not be supported and 24% said they don’t know.

