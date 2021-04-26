Election Hub Live: John Swinney on prime minister, and on the farm with Patrick Harvie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Today on Election Hub Live we moved to our new time of 5pm, deputy first minister John Swinney joined us live and we took a look at lockdown restrictions easing across the country.

Topping our headlines today was calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign after allegations he said he would rather see the “bodies pile up” than put the UK in another lockdown.

John Swinney from the SNP then joined us live to talk about the allegations being made against the prime minister, and his record as education secretary in the Scottish Government.

Today has also been dubbed “Happy Monday” as all of mainland Scotland goes into level three for the first time since before Christmas 2020.

Reporters Matteo Bell and James Simpson joined us from The Pickled Peacock near Errol and The Bank Bar in Dundee to tell us more about how people are enjoying themselves.

And local farmer and comedian Jim Smith was down on the farm with Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie to talk about rural affairs.

Throughout the election campaign we have also been hearing from candidates up and down the country – today we heard from Lib Dem candidate for Shetland Beatrice Wishart.

And he’s got them moves like Sarwar – Anas Sarwar was spotted boogying down to Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars while out on the campaign trail in Edinburgh.

On tomorrow’s Election Hub Live we will be joined live by Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater, Jim Smith will be on the farm with Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie, and we will be hearing from Conservative candidate Liam Kerr.

Join us live at our new time of 5pm on our websites and social media channels or catch the restream at any time on all your devices.