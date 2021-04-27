Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 27

Something went wrong - please try again later.

New this morning

Fewer than a quarter of Scots believe the Scottish Government should scrap support for North Sea oil and gas extraction, according to a new poll.

Former SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson has been accused of misleading voters over claims Holyrood’s proportional list system is used to “determine the winning party and who can become first minister”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon attacked Boris Johnson’s character after allegations he had been prepared to let “bodies pile high” instead of ordering another Covid lockdown.

Coming up today

Coming up today on Election Hub Live at 5pm:

Scottish Greens Co-leader Loena Slater joins us for an interview

We’ll meet Conservative candidate Liam Kerr to hear more about his Holyrood priorities

Comedian Jim Smith is joined in the cowshed by Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie.

Watch live at 5pm on our website or Facebook page, or catch the re-stream at any time on all your devices.

On the campaign trail

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross campaigns in Edinburgh to appeal for pro-UK voters to use their peach party list vote to stop an SNP majority and another independence referendum.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar to visit mother and toddler group in Maryhill. The Scottish Labour leader will say that only Labour will deliver a national recovery with children and young people at its heart.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie and West Scotland candidate Ross Greer will discuss the party’s proposals to expand and upgrade Scotland’s national and regional parks.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie will highlight the “consequences of independence” for Scotland as he visits Eyemouth harbour.

In case you missed it

Election promises by the SNP, Labour and Conservatives are disconnected from “fiscal reality”, according to a critical analysis of their manifestos.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has accused the Scottish Greens of “almost repeating the mistakes of Margaret Thatcher from the 1980s” over their proposals for the oil and gas industry.

Our new video series brings the leaders of Scotland’s main political parties to the farm, perched on bales of hay for a conversation with comedian and local farmer Jim Smith.