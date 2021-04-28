Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 28

Something went wrong - please try again later.

New this morning

Nicola Sturgeon has told Boris Johnson she will see him in court if he tries to stop a second independence referendum.

A minute’s silence will be held to pay tribute to people who got infected with Covid-19 in work and died as a result.

Former first minister Alex Salmond says he would not apologise to Nicola Sturgeon for his past behaviour and it is “high time” people “moved on” from his appearance at the High Court on sexual assault charges.

On the campaign trail

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie will take a tour of the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home while outlining the need to put recovery first.

Scottish Labour leader doorsteps voters on election campaign trail. Anas Sarwar will be making the case for people using both their votes for Scottish Labour to deliver a parliament focused on national recovery.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross will visit a business in East Kilbride where he will appeal to pro-UK voters about the importance of stopping another independence referendum.

Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie will visit Maryhill Integration Network to discuss concerns about the Home Office’s treatment of asylum seekers in Glasgow.

Graeme McKenzie, a Labour election candidate standing in Angus, has apologised after posting a picture of himself campaigning in the wrong constituency.

Fewer than a quarter of Scots believe the Scottish Government should scrap support for North Sea oil and gas extraction, according to a new poll.

Our new video series brings the leaders of Scotland’s main political parties to the farm, perched on bales of hay for a conversation with comedian and local farmer Jim Smith.