Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 29

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning

Nicola Sturgeon is promising to put rural communities at the heart of her recovery plan during a campaigning visit to her top target seat.

More than 12,000 people declared themselves homeless across the north of Scotland in the past five years, according to figures from councils.

Sir Keir Starmer has claimed an investigation into the refurbishment of Boris Johnson’s Downing Street flat could be “over in five minutes” if he revealed “who paid for it in the first place”.

Coming up today

Coming up today on Election Hub Live at 5pm:

We’ll be talking with Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar as campaigning in the Holyrood elections enters the final week.

Plus all the latest politics news from around the country.

Watch the show live on our website or Facebook page, or catch the re-stream at any time on all your devices.

On the campaign trail

Scottish Labour unveils second vote battle bus.

Scottish Greens pledge more opportunities for young people. Co-leader Patrick Harvie will meet with youngsters to discuss the party’s plans to increase funding for colleges and apprenticeships and expand its policy of free bus travel.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross will call on pro-UK voters to use their peach party list vote to back his party. He will make a speech overlooking the Scottish-English border.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie will visit the Glenturret whisky distillery to highlight his party’s plans to put recovery first.

In case you missed it

The future of Scotland’s place in the UK is still dividing voters down the middle a week before the Holyrood election, according to a new survey.

Former first minister Alex Salmond says he would not apologise to Nicola Sturgeon for his past behaviour and it is “high time” people “moved on” from his appearance at the High Court on sexual assault charges.

Our new video series brings the leaders of Scotland’s main political parties to the farm, perched on bales of hay for a conversation with comedian and local farmer Jim Smith.