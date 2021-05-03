Tuesday, May 4th 2021 Show Links
EXCLUSIVE: Shock slave trade link to north-east teacher fund

Slave trade profits have been used to give grants to teachers and schools in the north-east for almost two centuries, we can exclusively reveal.
By Calum Ross
May 3 2021, 6.00am Updated: May 3 2021, 8.56am
The shocking truth behind the origins of the Dick Bequest – which is still issuing financial support in the north-east to this day – has been uncovered by two historians.

They now want the next Scottish Government to take a stand and order the remaining £1.7

