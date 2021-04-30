Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened in the Holyrood campaign on April 30

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Alex Salmond clashed with Nicola Sturgeon over the timing of an independence referendum, after the SNP leader refused to back calls for a quick exit from the UK.

Sir Ed Davey has claimed that the controversy surrounding Boris Johnson’s Downing Street flat refurbishment could help lead to Liberal Democrat gains across Scotland next week.

Former Holyrood minister Peter Peacock has demanded urgent action to prevent “green lairds” from ushering in another century of land “exploitation” in Scotland.

Good day

Alan, DC Thomson’s security chief. It was revealed on The Stooshie podcast that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had made his day earlier this week by using Janey Godley’s famous “Frank, get the door!” catchline on a visit to the publisher’s Dundee HQ for an interview. Alan was ready and wearing a “Frank” name badge.

Bad day

Chancellor Rishi Sunak tried his hand at bricklaying during a visit to Hartlepool ahead of next week’s by-election there, but ended up cementing a brick in the wrong way round.

Quote of the day

Alex Salmond complained about not receiving enough media coverage, compared to the five biggest parties in the previous parliament.

He said: “Alba, on many measurements – membership, Panelbase opinion polls, and policy relevance and distinctiveness – has already overtaken the Lib Dems in this campaign but yet is receiving only a bare fraction of the coverage allocated to the ‘feeble five’.”

Tweet of the day

The SNP’s Caithness, Sutherland and Ross candidate Maree Todd revealed how she had been cheered up by a call from her Liberal Democrat rival Molly Nolan.

She posted: “Sudden illness at home has meant a traumatic couple of days. While running my #dailymile today the coconutty scent of gorse, Cooper’s company & a kind call from @mollycnolan helped. Politics is full of good people who want to make life better. Stay strong folks.”

Number of the day

100,913. The number of Scots waiting for key diagnostic tests by the end of 2020, according to Scottish Labour.

What’s happening tomorrow?

Nicola Sturgeon and Willie Rennie are due to campaign in Edinburgh, while Douglas Ross will be in Glasgow, Anas Sarwar is expected in Inverness, and Lorna Slater is heading for Coatbridge.