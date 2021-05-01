Election Hub Live: Sturgeon in the hot seat; Anas in Aberdeen; Greens demand more action on climate change

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Friday on Election Hub Live we features video and analysis from our exclusive sit-down interview with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Ms Sturgeon was interviewed by David Clegg, editor of The Courier, and they discussed a wide range of issues including coronavirus recovery, drugs deaths and the roadmap to independence.

After the interview, David Clegg joined us live on the show to share his thoughts on how he thought the first minister responded.

Also in our Friday headlines, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar was visiting Aberdeen on the campaign trail in his battle bus, promising to tackle jobs and the retail industry in the north-east; with the Greens saying more urgent action is needed to tackle climate change and ensure our survival.

Monday officially marks the start of election week – join us live at 5pm on our websites and social media channels, or catch the restream at any time on all your devices.