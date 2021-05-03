Election Hub Live: Iranian disinformation, and on the farm with Anas Sarwar

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Today on Election Hub Live we looked at reported Iranian interference in the Scottish Parliament election, and Labour leader Anas Sarwar was on the farm with comedian Jim Smith.

Topping today’s headlines was a report from The Henry Jackson Society that accuses Iran of pushing disinformation online in an attempt to destabilise the UK by swinging the Holyrood election in favour of pro-independence parties.

Dr Paul Stott from The Henry Jackson Society then joined us live to talk about the report ahead of Thursday’s election.

Also today, the Alba Party was accused of “flagrantly endangering” public health as 100 women gathered outside Holyrood as part of their election campaign, and the Lib Dems calling for Scotland to create its own Erasmus scheme.

In the run-up to Thursday’s election comedian and farmer Jim Smith has been interviewing the party leaders about rural affairs – today it was the turn of Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

