The leaders of Scotland’s main political parties will go head-to-head on Tuesday night in the final televised debate prior to polling day, but when is it and where can I watch?

Where?

The debate will be broadcast live on BBC One in Scotland, and is also available via the BBC News channel and iPlayer.

When?

The debate is due to begin at 7.50pm and is scheduled to last 70 minutes.

Prior to the actual debate, the BBC is also airing its programme The Campaign which will include interviews from parties contesting the election, including interviews from Alba leader Alex Salmond and All for Unity’s George Galloway.

Who is taking part in the debate?

All leaders of Scotland’s main parties will be taking part.

Nicola Sturgeon will represent the SNP, with Douglas Ross representing the Scottish Conservatives and Anas Sarwar putting up Scottish Labour’s argument.

Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie and the Scottish Green’s Patrick Harvie will also go under the spotlight as leaders seek to win those last crucial votes ahead of Thursday’s polls.

What is the format?

The debate is being hosted by the BBC’s political editor Glenn Campbell who is expected to quiz leaders on important issues to voters, including education, health and Scotland’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The topic of a second independence referendum is also expected to be discussed.