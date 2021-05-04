Election Hub Live: Last-minute push for votes and what to expect at the polls on Thursday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Today on Election Hub Live we looked at what to expect when going to vote on Thursday, and went through the day’s top headlines.

Our top headline today was the news that 4,280,785 people have registered to vote on May 6 – this is the biggest electorate in the history of the Scottish Parliament.

Also in our headlines was the SNP looking for votes from younger people, and the Conservatives and Labour urging people to vote for them in the regional lists.

We were then joined live by Andy O’Neill from the Electoral Commission, who spoke about what voters can expect when they go to the polls on Thursday.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be social distancing, queuing and hand sanitising at the polling stations; however, if you are in the queue by the close of polling at 10pm, you will still be able to cast your vote.

Likewise, if you fall ill or have to self-isolate on polling day, you can apply for an emergency proxy vote – where someone you trust goes to vote in your place – up until 5pm on May 6.

Join us live at 5pm tomorrow for our last Election Hub Live before the polls open at 7am on May 6.