Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 5

The Courier's politics morning briefing
New this morning:
- Exclusive: Nicola Sturgeon heading for SNP majority, according to new poll.
- Support for the union edges ahead.
- Labour candidate Heather Herbert on trans debate: ‘A lot of prejudice is misunderstanding’.
- Exclusive: Scottish NHS overtime bill exposed as Nicola Sturgeon vows to ‘protect’ health service.
- Anas Sarwar: I can be the future of Scottish politics.
- Collegiate politics would return if Indyref2 stopped, Douglas Ross says.
- Nicola Sturgeon says her rivals have run the ‘most negative campaign’.
Coming up today:
- Scottish Greens co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie will join local candidates in Edinburgh on the final day of the election campaign.
- Leader Willie Rennie will say that the Liberal Democrat campaign is reaching new heights as he delivers his final pre-election message to voters and takes off in a microlight in North Berwick.
- In Edinburgh, Yes for EU campaigners will call on voters to give their constituency vote to the SNP candidate, and to vote for either the Scottish Greens or SNP on the list.
- Leader Douglas Ross and outgoing Holyrood leader Ruth Davidson will campaign ahead of polling on Thursday, appealing to pro-UK voters to give their peach party list votes to the Scottish Conservatives.
In case you missed it
- Exclusive: Alex Salmond embroiled in transgender remark row.
- Nicola Sturgeon denies claims she will hold ‘illegal, wildcat referendum’.
- Scottish party leaders make their final pitches to voters in TV debate.
- Analysis: Who won the BBC Scottish leaders’ debate?
- Election Hub Live: Last-minute push for votes and what to expect at the polls.
- John Hartson joins Anas Sarwar to call for cancer recovery plan.
