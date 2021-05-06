Election Hub Live: Political engagement among young voters

Today on Election Hub Live we spoke about political engagement among young voters, and took a look at elections through the ages.
Topping our headlines was our latest poll from Survation, which suggests the SNP is on course to win a majority on Thursday by winning 66 seats.
We also looked at the political parties’ last attempts to woo voters, and the controversy surrounding Alex Salmond after comments he allegedly made about trans issues.
Presenter David Mac Dougall’s childhood modern studies teacher, John McTaggart, then joined us live to talk about political engagement among young voters – in tomorrow’s election, 16 and 17-year-olds are eligible to vote.
Kirstie Waterston, a reporter in DC Thomson’s nostalgia team, then joined us like to speak about elections through the ages, including suffragettes campaigning in Dundee, and photographs from polling stations and election counts from days gone by.
In the run-up to the election Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie has been up to all sorts out on the campaign trail, including playing tennis, trying out karate, taking part in a game of shinty, driving a racing car, and feeding penguins – he reached new heights to top off his campaign by flying a microlight today.
Election Hub Live will be back on Friday May 7 and Saturday May 8 with hourly updates live from the election count.
Join us on our social media channels and websites to hear the latest news from election counts across the country as it happens – we will have reporters live in Aberdeen, Dundee, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness, Perth, Glenrothes, Arbroath, Elgin, Dingwall, Lochgilpead, Stornoway, Kirkwall and Lerwick.
