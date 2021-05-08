SNP’s Jenny Gilruth holds Glenrothes with majority of over 10,000

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The SNP secured another confident victory in Glenrothes, with Jenny Gilruth increasing her majority by more than 10,000.

Miss Gilruth, who was first elected in 2016, won 18,115 votes compared to her nearest rival, Scottish Labour’s Altany Craik, who won 7,881.

It means the former teacher will return to Holyrood with a majority of 10,235, with a swing of 0.9 to the SNP.

The Scottish Conservatives saw their vote share drop by 1.7%, alongside Labour who experienced a 1.4% fall.

Speaking after her win , Miss Gilruth promised to focus her efforts on the constituency and responding to local people’s priorities.

She said that one thing she had missed during the pandemic was the ability to get out and meet locals in Glenrothes, something she hoped to get back to soon.

“In terms of the constituency, there are a number of different projects I’ve worked on in the last five years like the Levenmouth Rail Link. So delivering that and ensuring it happens on time I think is hugely important.

“There are a number of other constituency campaigns, not least the A92 in Glenrothes, we want to make sure that work comes to fruition,” she added.

‘My work is to respond to the people I represent’

Speaking about future goals, she added: “There’s new housing coming to Glenrothes thanks to the SNP at the former Tullis Russell site.

“We need to ensure housing in the constituency continues to deliver for the people who live here because in the office it’s one of the main issues that I deal with.

“My work is to respond to the people I represent, I am humbled to have been elected for a second time.”

Miss Gilruth she would also like to see a review of the quality of the existing housing stock in Glenrothes, an issue that had been raised in the campaign.

“I want to be out and about seeing people, in the campaign I was able to do that in a way we haven’t for the last year, so I want to continue to be accessible and open to people.

“The bread and butter of this is my constituents,” she said.