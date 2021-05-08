Mid Scotland and Fife list returns four Conservative MSPs, two Labour and one Green

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scottish Conservatives have won four seats, Labour two and the Greens one in Mid Scotland and Fife.

The result of the regional vote secured seats as additional members for Murdo Fraser, Liz Smith, Dean Lockhart and Alexander Stewart for the Conservatives.

Alex Rowley and Claire Baker were returned as MSPs for Labour.

And Mark Ruskell was named as the additional member for the Greens.

Results were declared shortly before 7.45pm in Glenrothes by Fife Council chief executive and returning officer Steve Grimmond.

The Mid Scotland and Fife region takes in Perthshire North, Stirling, Perthshire South and Kinross-shire, North East Fife, Mid Fife and Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline and Clackmannanshire and Dunblane.

It accounts for seven of the 56 list seats.

Votes cast, allocated once constituency votes are counted to help make the parliament more accountable, were:

Abolish the Scottish Parliament Party 945;

Alba 5,893

All for Unity 2,578

Freedom Alliance 837

Reform 808

Scottish Conservatives 85,909

Scottish Family Party 1,920

Scottish Greens 28,654

Scottish Labour 52,626

Scottish Liberal Democrats 25,489

Scottish Libertarian Party 818

SNP 136,825

Scottish Renew 99

UKIP 399

Kamanja (Ind) 29

Keatings (Ind) 230

None of the newly elected Mid Scotland and Fife MSPs attended the declaration.