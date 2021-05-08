Mid Scotland and Fife list returns four Conservative MSPs, two Labour and one Green

Scottish Conservatives have won four seats, Labour two and the Greens one in Mid Scotland and Fife.
The result of the regional vote secured seats as additional members for Murdo Fraser, Liz Smith, Dean Lockhart and Alexander Stewart for the Conservatives.
Alex Rowley and Claire Baker were returned as MSPs for Labour.
And Mark Ruskell was named as the additional member for the Greens.
Results were declared shortly before 7.45pm in Glenrothes by Fife Council chief executive and returning officer Steve Grimmond.
The Mid Scotland and Fife region takes in Perthshire North, Stirling, Perthshire South and Kinross-shire, North East Fife, Mid Fife and Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline and Clackmannanshire and Dunblane.
It accounts for seven of the 56 list seats.
Votes cast, allocated once constituency votes are counted to help make the parliament more accountable, were:
- Abolish the Scottish Parliament Party 945;
- Alba 5,893
- All for Unity 2,578
- Freedom Alliance 837
- Reform 808
- Scottish Conservatives 85,909
- Scottish Family Party 1,920
- Scottish Greens 28,654
- Scottish Labour 52,626
- Scottish Liberal Democrats 25,489
- Scottish Libertarian Party 818
- SNP 136,825
- Scottish Renew 99
- UKIP 399
- Kamanja (Ind) 29
- Keatings (Ind) 230
None of the newly elected Mid Scotland and Fife MSPs attended the declaration.
Scottish Election 2021 LIVE: Keep up-to-date with all the latest news as results are declared
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe