Politics Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 13

Welcome to The Courier's morning politics briefing, it's everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.
By Adele Merson
May 13 2021, 7.53am Updated: May 13 2021, 12.02pm
New this morning:

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.

 

Coming up today:

  • Scotland’s MSPs will be sworn in today, kicking off a new parliamentary term, and a new Presiding Officer is elected. Scottish Greens’ Lothian MSP Alison Johnstone has been floated for the role.
List candidate Green Party winner Alison Johnstone in the Scottish Parliamentary Elections at Ingliston Highland Centre, Edinburgh.
  • Voters are going to the polls in a by-election to choose a new MP for the Airdrie and Shotts constituency.
  • David Cameron will face a long afternoon of questions from MPs over his lobbying for a now-collapsed finance firm. The former prime minister is due to appear before two separate House of Commons committees today over his actions on behalf of Greensill Capital.
  • The Queen’s Speech debate will enter day three.

