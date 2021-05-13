Politics Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 13

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.
New this morning:
- Sturgeon: Ministers closely monitoring rising coronavirus cases in Glasgow.
- Explainer: How much money does your MSP earn?
- David Cameron faces grilling over Greensill lobbying role.
Coming up today:
- Scotland’s MSPs will be sworn in today, kicking off a new parliamentary term, and a new Presiding Officer is elected. Scottish Greens’ Lothian MSP Alison Johnstone has been floated for the role.
- Voters are going to the polls in a by-election to choose a new MP for the Airdrie and Shotts constituency.
- David Cameron will face a long afternoon of questions from MPs over his lobbying for a now-collapsed finance firm. The former prime minister is due to appear before two separate House of Commons committees today over his actions on behalf of Greensill Capital.
- The Queen’s Speech debate will enter day three.
In case you missed it
- SNP election candidate’s distress for her family as bombs fall in Gaza.
- Coronavirus: Boris Johnson announces public inquiry into pandemic response.
- Neale Hanvey brands former SNP Westminster colleagues ‘toxic, aggressive and hostile’.
- Bailiffs for Boris? Prime Minister issued with court judgement over unpaid £535 debt.
