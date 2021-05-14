Politics Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 14

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.
New this morning:
- Action needed to make Scottish Parliament ‘work for women’.
- Ministers eye rising Indian coronavirus variant cases with concern.
- The SNP has held the Airdrie and Shotts seat in a Westminster by-election, with Anum Qaiser-Javed returned as the new MP for the area.
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson to meet Irish premier Micheal Martin to discuss Brexit tensions and Northern Ireland’s troubled past.
- Think tank urge UK Government to increase Covid-19 self-isolation support.
Coming up today:
- Cop26 president Alok Sharma will give a speech outside Glasgow this morning, ahead of the landmark climate conference taking place in the city in November.
- First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is set to provide an update on the Covid restrictions Moray and Glasgow will face as Scotland prepares to move to level two.
- MSPs will vote to elect two deputy presiding officers this morning. It comes after Green MSP Alison Johnstone was elected presiding officer on Thursday.
In case you missed it
- What does jailing of Craig Murray and end of Wings Over Scotland mean for political bloggers?
- New Holyrood presiding officer Alison Johnstone says Scotland must focus on climate emergency.
- Oaths and allegiances: Holyrood’s new MSPs prepare to clear the cobwebs.
- ‘Very little has changed’: Scottish Secretary Alister Jack dismisses SNP election win.
- ‘When you’re so poor at your job I will personally attack you’: Douglas Ross in furious row with SNP MP.
