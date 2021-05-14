Annabelle Ewing and Liam McArthur are Holyrood’s new deputy presiding officers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Annabelle Ewing and Liam McArthur have been elected as Holyrood’s new deputy presiding officers.

Ms Ewing, the SNP MSP for Cowdenbeath, was the first candidate to secure the position after a secret ballot at Holyrood on Friday.

In the final round of voting, she was backed by 64 of her colleagues, compared to 44 for Mr McArthur, who is Orkney’s Liberal Democrat MSP, and 16 for Highlands and Islands Labour MSP Rhoda Grant.

Thank you First Minister @NicolaSturgeon Absolutely honoured and thrilled! https://t.co/QYueIAxP13 — Annabelle Ewing (@aewing4Cbeath) May 14, 2021

Mr McArthur, who has held the Orkney seat since 2007, was elected to the second vacant post following another round of voting.

Other candidates included Clare Adamson, Claire Baker, Jeremy Balfour, James Dornan, Stuart McMillan and Edward Mountain.

The role involves the same duties as the Scottish Parliament’s presiding officer, who it was confirmed on Thursday would be Alison Johnstone, when acting in her place.

However, unlike Ms Johnstone, they also continue to support their party, speak in debates and vote, unless they are chairing proceedings.

In the last parliament, the deputy presiding officers were Linda Fabiani, Christine Grahame and Lewis Macdonald.

Ms Ewing, a former Perth MP, became MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife in 2011, and Cowdenbeath MSP from 2016, retaining her seat with an increased majority last week.

She said she was “absolutely honoured and thrilled” to be elected to the role.