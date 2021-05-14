Friday, May 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Annabelle Ewing and Liam McArthur are Holyrood’s new deputy presiding officers

Annabelle Ewing and Liam McArthur have been elected as Holyrood's new deputy presiding officers.
By Calum Ross
May 14 2021, 3.43pm Updated: May 14 2021, 5.13pm
Photo of Calum Ross
© PRESS AND JOURNALHolyrood's deputy presiding officers
Annabelle Ewing MSP.

Annabelle Ewing and Liam McArthur have been elected as Holyrood’s new deputy presiding officers.

Ms Ewing, the SNP MSP for Cowdenbeath, was the first candidate to secure the position after a secret ballot at Holyrood on Friday.

In the final round of voting, she was backed by 64 of her colleagues, compared to 44 for Mr McArthur, who is Orkney’s Liberal Democrat MSP, and 16 for Highlands and Islands Labour MSP Rhoda Grant.

Mr McArthur, who has held the Orkney seat since 2007, was elected to the second vacant post following another round of voting.

Other candidates included Clare Adamson, Claire Baker, Jeremy Balfour, James Dornan, Stuart McMillan and Edward Mountain.

The role involves the same duties as the Scottish Parliament’s presiding officer, who it was confirmed on Thursday would be Alison Johnstone, when acting in her place.

However, unlike Ms Johnstone, they also continue to support their party, speak in debates and vote, unless they are chairing proceedings.

Holyrood's deputy presiding officers
Liam McArthur MSP.

In the last parliament, the deputy presiding officers were Linda Fabiani, Christine Grahame and Lewis Macdonald.

Ms Ewing, a former Perth MP, became MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife in 2011, and Cowdenbeath MSP from 2016, retaining her seat with an increased majority last week.

She said she was “absolutely honoured and thrilled” to be elected to the role.

Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier