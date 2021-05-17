Covid rules change today: All you need to know

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Covid rules in Scotland are changing today for the majority of people, with most of the country moving into Level 2 of restrictions.

This means that a number of businesses will be able to reopen, including cinemas, amusement arcades, and even bowling alleys.

Moray and Glasgow will be kept at Level 3, which means that restrictions will continue as they are for “at least another week.”

This is due to rising case numbers in both regions, however, the infection rate in Moray has dropped from more than 100 to about 69.

All the islands are moving to Level 1 due to low levels of cases.

But what can you do from today?

Socialising

People will be allowed to meet in each other’s homes and hug their loved ones indoors.

Six people from three households are allowed to do this, and you can also stay overnight.

Outdoors, people can meet in groups of eight from eight households.

Social distancing does not have to be followed in private homes, allowing you to hug loved ones.

Businesses

A lot more pubs across the Level 2 regions will be able to open their premises as they are allowed to serve alcohol indoors until 10.30pm.

Cinemas, theatres, concert halls, comedy clubs, and casinos can also reopen on Monday.

This means you can visit Vue or Cineworld to catch the latest films, or if you live near Peterhead, you can head to Arc Cinema.

In addition, amusement arcades such as Codona’s can reopen, along with bingo halls, bowling alleys, and snooker/pool halls.

Events and travelling

Small crowds are allowed at sporting events in Level 2, along with concerts and other crowded events.

Up to 100 people can attend these indoors, up to 25o people for outdoor events with unrestricted standing, and up to 500 people for outdoor events with seating.

Organisers can also apply to hold bigger events.

Outdoor adult contact sport can resume, and so can indoor gym classes.

Colleges and universities will be able to restart some in-person teaching.

Funerals and weddings can still be attended by up to 50 people.

As for holidays, Scotland will join with the rest of the UK in implementing a traffic light system for international travel.

If you live in a Level 2 region, you cannot travel to a Level 3 area unless for essential purposes and vice versa.

The countries you can visit without quarantining are:

Australia

Brunei

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Gibraltar

Iceland

Israel

New Zealand

Portugal

Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

Singapore

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

Level 1

Most islands across Scotland are moving into Level 1 due to very low level of infections.

Orkney, Shetland, Na h-Eileanan Siar, all islands in Highland (except Skye) and the Argyll and Bute islands of Coll, Colonsay, Erraid, Gometra, Iona, Islay, Jura, Mull, Oronsay, Tiree and Ulva will move to level one.

Islands not at level one will move to level two.

The rules will be eased even more in the islands.

Indoors in a public place, a maximum of eight people from three households can socialise.

Six people from three households can socialise in a private dwelling.

12 people from 12 households can meet outdoors.

For events, the maximum capacity for indoors is 200, outdoors seated 1,000, and outdoors free-standing 500.

The numbers at weddings and funerals can be boosted up to 100.

Moray to remain in Level 3

No restrictions are being eased in Moray.

Speaking on Friday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that Moray and Glasgow would be staying in level three for at least another week.

She said: “In Moray, the latest available data shows that the number of cases per 100,000 is 69 and the test positivity is 1.9%.

“I’m pleased to say that both of these measures are declining and so there are now grounds for cautious optimism that the situation in Moray is improving as a result of the public health interventions that have been taken.

“However, case numbers remain more than double the Scottish average and so the judgement of the local incident management team which has informed this decision is that it is prudent for Moray to remain at level three for a further week so that we can be more confident that the situation is firmly under control.

“The position will be reviewed again at the end of next week, at which point I do hope that Moray will move to level two.

“I know this will be disappointing for residents and businesses in Moray, I will come back to the point about business support shortly, however in my judgement it is sensible although difficult to be cautious now and allow Moray to move with more confidence to level two rather than ease restrictions prematurely and risk having to go backwards later.”