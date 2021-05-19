Politics Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 19

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.
New this morning:
- We asked four MSPs to keep a diary of their first week in their new job, to give a behind-the-scenes look at the process of becoming an elected representative.
- John Swinney has been moved on from his role as education secretary but will remain as deputy first minister as part of Nicola Sturgeon’s post-election Cabinet reshuffle.
- Nicola Sturgeon said she would “never shy away from tough choices” as she was officially re-elected as first minister.
- Child poverty has risen in every Scottish council area since 2015, even before the impact of the pandemic is considered, campaigners have warned.
- The coronavirus pandemic could be the “wake up call that we need” to tackle Scotland’s obesity problem, a body that advises the Holyrood ministers has insisted.
Coming up today:
- Nicola Sturgeon’s is expected to name the MSPs who will join her top team in a post-election reshuffle of Cabinet and ministerial posts.
- Boris Johnson will face prime minister’s questions at Westminster.
In case you missed it:
- Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is self-isolating after a member of his household tested positive for coronavirus.
- We spoke to Inverness-born MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy, who made history this month when she was elected to serve as Holyrood’s first permanent wheelchair user.
- Boris Johnson’s top civil servant has said the preservation of the Union is now “at the forefront of policymaking in Whitehall”.
- The Scottish Parliament’s newly elected presiding officer for the next five years, Alison Johnstone, has put the climate emergency at the top of Holyrood’s agenda.
