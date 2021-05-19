Nicola Sturgeon reshuffle: Changes for health, energy and education as First Minister announces her top team

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf has been put in charge of health and a new national care service as part of the First Minister’s plan to rebuild from the pandemic.

Mr Yousaf takes the job which was vacated when Jeane Freeman stepped down from parliament at the election.

Highlands MSP Kate Forbes retains the finance brief, expanded to also cover the economy, and city and region growth deals.

Marie Gougeon, the MSP for Angus North and Mearns, becomes Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands. The post includes responsibility for agriculture, food and drink policy, fisheries and aquaculture as well as cross-government coordination of policies for island communities.

Michael Matheson takes on a new role as Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport – a role which could have a major impact on the North Sea oil and gas sector.

Ms Sturgeon also appointed Shirley-Anne Somerville to the post of Education Secretary, after John Swinney was shifted to the new role of Coronavirus Recovery Secretary.

Other appointments include Keith Brown as the new justice secretary. Former Moray MP Angus Robertson, now MSP for Edinburgh Central, in charge of culture, the constitution and external affairs

‘Most important’

Ms Sturgeon said: “This term of office is unquestionably the most important one the nation has faced since devolution, more than 20 years ago. We are dealing with the joint challenges of a global pandemic and recovery from it, the ongoing tests posed by Brexit and the urgent, pressing need to take forward our net zero agenda as part of the global efforts to secure a greener future.

“The magnitude of these challenges is clear, but now is not a moment to shirk from those tasks but to embrace them. In the next five years, we have a chance to shape Scotland permanently for the better, creating a healthier, happier, fairer, more prosperous and more sustainable country for everyone who calls Scotland home, establishing a positive legacy for future generations.

“The immediate challenge is the focus on recovery and the part that all policy portfolios can play in that. But, as I have made clear, when the crisis is over and the time is right, Scotland must and will have the chance to choose its future in line with the unquestionable democratic mandate for that choice.”