SNP MSP Ruth Maguire to take leave of absence after cancer diagnosis

SNP MSP Ruth Maguire will take a medical leave of absence from public duties and frontline parliamentary work after being diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer.

Ms Maguire, who was first elected as MSP for Cunninghame South in 2016 before being re-elected earlier this month, received the diagnosis on April 27.

In a statement issued through the party, she said that although her condition is serious, doctors believe it is treatable so she will take an immediate leave of absence to “concentrate on doing everything I can to get well and strong again”.

Ms Maguire said: “On Tuesday, April 27 2021, I received the difficult news that I had been diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer.

“Having now had time to process what this means for me and talk things over with my family, I feel it is only right that I share this information with my constituents.

“Although my condition is serious, doctors believe it is treatable. Therefore, with immediate effect, I will be taking a medical leave of absence from public duties and frontline parliamentary work for treatment and recovery.

“Throughout this period my parliamentary office in Irvine will continue to operate, with my team available to assist Cunninghame South Constituents.

“Any local individual, community organisation, or business needing support or advice should not hesitate to get in touch via email: Ruth.Maguire.msp@Parliament.Scot or by telephone: 01294 276 730.

‘I will concentrate on getting well and strong’

“I am eternally grateful for the support and care of my loving family and friends and, of course, our NHS.

“For now, I will concentrate on doing everything I can to get well and strong again and I thank everyone for their understanding.

“Being re-elected to serve my community is a privilege that I hold dearly every single day and I look forward to when I can resume my full duties.”

Ms Maguire was first elected for the SNP as a councillor serving on North Ayrshire Council in 2012. During the last parliamentary term, she served as convenor of the Scottish Parliament’s Equalities and Human Rights Committee.

Ms Maguire’s father, John Finnie, was an MSP for the Highlands and Islands region from 2011 to 2021.