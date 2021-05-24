Scots aged between 18 and 29 urged to register for Covid vaccine

Something went wrong - please try again later.

People across Scotland aged between 18 and 29 have been urged to register for a Covid vaccine.

Anyone in that age bracket who has not yet received their first dose can use NHS Scotland’s online self-referral service.

It is available for two weeks, from May 24 until June 4, with vaccination appointments starting from mid-June.

You can register by going online here, or calling 0800 030 8013 before Friday June 4.

If you do this, you can get your appointment details sent to you by email or text.

Those who don’t register in this way will still be sent their appointment details by letter.

It is aimed at helping younger people keep their contact details up to date and make sure they are not missed.

Covid vaccine programme acceleration

This announcement comes as Scotland’s health secretary Humza Yousaf revealed that they were accelerating the vaccine programme due to worries about the April 02 variant circulating in some parts of the country.

He said: “With the April 02 variant currently circulating in parts of the UK, it continues to be vitally important that everyone takes the opportunity to get both doses of their vaccination when this is offered.

“The second dose offers greater and longer lasting protection, and should not be missed.

“We want everyone to come forward for a vaccine and we continue to work with community organisations to address any barriers people may experience to ensure that everyone is able to get an appointment.

“The vaccines we have are extremely safe and highly effective. Vaccination is absolutely crucial to protect ourselves, our families and our communities, and to help us on the path back to normality.”

Who can use the registration service?

If you are aged 30 and over you cannot self-register as the appointments are currently being processed and you will receive a blue envelope in the post.

You can register for a Covid vaccine if you are aged 18 to 29 (as of May 17) and:

you live on Mainland Scotland (excludes Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles)

you have not already received your first coronavirus vaccination

What details do you need to give?

© Mhairi Edwards

The online form will ask for details.

These include:

name

Community Health Index (CHI) number (if available)

date of birth

postcode

gender

contact details

Sharing these details allows NHS Scotland to correctly identify you and arrange your vaccination appointment in an appropriate location.

Once you have submitted this, you will receive a text or email confirming your registration.

Then, once a vaccine is available, you will receive a message with your details.

Currently, anyone under 40 will receive a Pfizer or Moderna jab, subject to availability.

Student guidance

Most students will receive their Covid vaccine appointment during the summer holidays.

The new registration system will help you as it will send your vaccination details through email or text rather than at home.

If you are spending the summer at home or in a different health board area to where you are registered, you need to phone the helpline to change your appointment location.

For example, if you are a student at Aberdeen University, and registered with a GP there, you will be given an appointment in Aberdeen.

However, if you are spending the summer back home in Glasgow, then you should register online to receive your appointment by text or email.

After you get it, you can contact the helpline and ask to have the appointment changed to a location in Glasgow.

Changing the date, time, and location of your appointment within the same health board area can be done online.