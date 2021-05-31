Anas Sarwar adds new North East MSPs to his front bench team

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has appointed all his newly elected MSPs to his top team, including two North East region politicians.

Michael Marra, a Dundee councillor, has been given the senior role in education and skills – a key brief as Scotland recovers from the impact of the covid pandemic.

His fellow North East regional MSP Mercedes Villalba has been given a junior role in environment as part of the wider energy brief.

Mr Sarwar said he included all his newly elected colleagues to his front bench to reflect a wave of “new talent”.

He said: “This is a team that brings together the best of the Labour movement with a focus on delivering a national recovery for the people of Scotland.

“I’m particularly delighted to welcome the new talents to the Labour group, they have already brought an energy and enthusiasm that continues to build on the sense of optimism from the election campaign.

“This team demonstrates a relentless focus on protecting lives and livelihoods and taking the bold action needed to build a fairer and more equal nation coming through this crisis.”

The North East region at Holyrood stretches from the Buchan coast to the Tay, taking in Aberdeen and Dundee.

The team leaves Jackie Baillie as deputy leader, working with newly elected Carol Mocha and Paul O’Kane.

Fife MSP Claire Baker is looking after drugs policy, reporting directly to Mr Sarwar.

Returning Highlands MSP Rhoda Grant takes on land reform and the islands as part of her brief.

Other notable new positions include Glasgow’s Pam Duncan-Glancy in social justice and social security.