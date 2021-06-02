Politics Briefing: Everything you need to know for June 2

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dundee will remain in stricter Level 2 Covid restrictions, while the rest of Tayside and Fife move to Level 1.

Plans to set up a new forum of leading Labour politicians from across the UK have been unveiled by the party’s leader in Scotland.

Nearly three million Scots have been left in limbo by “out of date” council-wide coronavirus restrictions, opposition parties have claimed, as hospitality leaders hit out at the move “from lockdown to slowdown”.

Dundee’s councillors are to discuss the final proposal for the city’s low emission zone at a council meeting next week.

Coming up today:

The Education Secretary will announce details of a school exams appeal system after pressure during the pandemic.

The Scottish Parliament will debate SNP Government plans for economic recovery, including target help for businesses still in level 2 areas such as Dundee.

In case you missed it:

Ferry fares could be cut for island residents and made free for young people following a major review being carried out by the Scottish Government.

The National Care Service will be operational within this five-year term of the Scottish Parliament, the Health Secretary has said.