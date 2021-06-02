Douglas Ross self-isolating after contact tested positive for Covid-19

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who has now tested positive for Covid-19.

The party says he was informed that a close contact had tested positive by text message at approximately 8.40am on Wednesday morning, by which time he was already in the Scottish Parliament.

Holyrood authorities were told immediately, according to a statement.

After seeking guidance, Mr Ross has decided that the safest approach is to immediately self-isolate in the Edinburgh hotel he has been staying in.

Douglas Ross will get a Covid test as soon as possible. The hotel is aware that that he would be arriving to self-isolate.

Five members of staff and four MSPs are also planning to take Covid tests as soon as possible, as a precaution.

A further two MSPs from another party have also been informed that they may wish to take a test as a precaution.