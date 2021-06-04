Politics Briefing: Everything you need to know for June 4

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson had a “frank discussion” about the UK’s coronavirus recovery at a virtual four-nations summit today.

An Angus member of the Scottish youth parliament feels “extremely let down” by the SQA’s exam appeals process which could see pupils downgraded once again.

Orkney Islands Council has spent close to £50,000 on travel and accommodation costs for an “interim” chief executive who has now been in the post for two years.

A Scottish firm has won a contract to supply underwater grouting for 100 offshore wind turbines in Taiwan.

In case you missed it:

Dundee residents are being warned of a blight of bed bugs after figures showed a 160% rise in the number of council pest control call-outs to tackle the critters.

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed quarantine rules for oil and gas workers returning from overseas will not be eased, despite travel restrictions being loosened for the general public.

The SQA will face a number of reforms, it was announced on Thursday, just hours after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she had full confidence in the exam body.

Coming up today:

The Scottish Government is expected to host another covid update briefing as rules change across the country tonight.