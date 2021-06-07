Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for June 7

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top stories

Wills and Kate to save the Union? Royal couple the Earl and Countess of Strathearn are being lined up to spend more time in Scotland over unionist fears politicians are “losing” the country.

Nicola Sturgeon will face calls this week to trigger a major overhaul of a fatal inquiry system blamed for causing distress to those affected by tragedy.

Scotland’s new drug policy minister, Angela Constance, says she wants to introduce users’ checking facilities in Dundee and Aberdeen as part of a national effort to reduce the country’s shocking death toll.

Coming up today

Experts to give MPs evidence on impact of Covid on hospitality, travel and retail sectors. The Commons Treasury committee will take evidence on the damage done to the economy by coronavirus.

XR Make The Wave protest. Coastal protest happening ahead of the G7 climate summit. The “wave” of protests will be head down the coast from Scotland to Cornwall

In case you missed it

Nicola Sturgeon has defended health secretary Humza Yousaf against allegations of “scaremongering” over claims about the number of children being taken to hospital for Covid-19.

Brexit trade deals signed with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein will give a major boost to Scottish farming and fishing, UK ministers have claimed.

Holyrood’s new Presiding Officer has spoken out about her determination that the Parliament should be a “real exemplar” in the fight against climate change.