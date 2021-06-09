Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for June 9

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top stories

A public health expert who oversaw successful Covid-safe events in Liverpool has called for a stronger safety net at large scale gatherings – as MSPs raised fears over a Scotland football “fan zone”.

Scottish MSPs are worried a potential tariff-free trade deal between the UK and Australia will set a “damaging precedent” for future deals.

Travel firms say they are “utterly devastated” after being told hundreds of British cruise ship passengers, including Scots, will not be allowed to step foot on Scottish soil – despite being able to travel to the same location by road.

What’s on today

There will be a ministerial statement on the various coronavirus acts, Net Zero, Energy and Transport and the Rural Affairs and Islands ministers will take questions in parliaments from MSPs.

US President Joe Biden arrives at RAF Mildenhall. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to make pre-G7 visit to Cornwall late afternoon.

In case you missed it

Social justice secretary Shona Robison called for all powers relating to employment and social security to be devolved to the Scottish Parliament as she unveiled a new “national mission” to tackle poverty.

Lack of cruise control — Scotland’s cruise industry has been promised “further clarity” this week on when journeys can resume amid warnings the sector is in a perilous position after 14 months of coronavirus uncertainty.