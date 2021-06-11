Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for June 11

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top stories

Long Covid sufferer says ‘people feel left behind’ due to lack of dedicated clinics in Scotland.

Dental hygiene students facing an extra year of study because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic will be properly funded, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

There is a “very strong case” for abolishing Scotland’s controversial not proven verdict, the new Justice Secretary has said.

What’s on today

Meeting of the British Irish Council in Northern Ireland

Meeting of the G7 continues in Cornwall

Euro 2020 football tournament kicks-off, one year late.

In case you missed it

A Dundee Labour councillor who was sacked for allegedly submitting false timesheets while on the payroll of Police Scotland says he feels “vindicated” after being awarded more than £22,000 for unfair dismissal.

SNP slams ‘catalogue of cronyism’ as High Court rules against UK government contract deal.

A lack of long-term planning to tackle ice falling from cables on the Queensferry Crossing has been described as “woeful” after transport minister, Graeme Dey, refused to rule out years of further disruption.