Courier morning politics briefing: Everything you need to know for June 21

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
By Adele Merson
June 21 2021, 7.57am
Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top stories

Under the terms of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, EU citizens in the UK have until the end of June to start the process for their new settled status.

What’s on today

  • SNP MP Angela Crawley will today present her Private Members Bill to change the law to ensure those who experience a miscarriage are given at least three days paid leave.

In case you missed it

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has criticsed Nicola Sturgeon over a travel ban between Scotland and Manchester which comes into force today.

