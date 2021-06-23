Courier morning politics briefing: Everything you need to know for June 23

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
Top stories
- Aberdeen Airport bosses say the travel industry is ‘deeply concerned’ for its future as they join calls for urgent government support on a national day of protest.
- EU nationals will be given 28 days to apply for settled status if they are “discovered” by immigration officials without the correct documentation after next week.
- The controversial decision to ban travel between Scotland and Manchester is causing people to abandon plans including scattering ashes of a loved one, Mayor Andy Burnham claimed.
What’s on today
- Today marks five years since the UK voted to leave the EU by 52% to 48%. It comes as a new poll reveals the country remains as divided as ever. The survey by Savanta ComRes found that if the referendum was re-run today, the result would be a narrow win for Remain – by 51% to 49% – if undecideds are discounted.
- Representatives from the travel industry will demonstrate outside Holyrood today as part of a national travel Day of Action. They are putting pressure on the Scottish and UK governments to support a safe return to international travel in time for the peak summer period.
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson will appear at Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons.
- The Scottish Government will deliver a ministerial statement on progress made on tackling child poverty.
In case you missed it
- Scottish pupils will find out in August if exams are likely to be held next year.
- Around 8,000 second Covid-19 vaccine appointments issued too early.