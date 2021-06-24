Thursday, June 24th 2021 Show Links
Courier morning politics briefing: Everything you need to know for June 24

Welcome to The Courier's morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
By Adele Merson
June 24 2021, 7.42am Updated: June 24 2021, 7.44am
Top stories

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham took part in a phone call with Nicola Struegon on Wednesday.

What’s on today

First Minister’s Questions will take place in the Scottish Parliament this afternoon.
  • Nicola Sturgeon will take her final First Minister’s Questions in Holyrood before the Scottish Parliament begins its summer recess.
  • The Scottish Government will also deliver a ministerial statement on cervical screening in Holyrood this afternoon.
  • Scotland’s Climate Assembly report will launch this morning, containing more than 80 recommendations on the country should tackle climate change.
  • Holidaymakers could be given more options for quarantine-free travel when the UK Government reviews its foreign travel list on Thursday.

In case you missed it

