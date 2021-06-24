Courier morning politics briefing: Everything you need to know for June 24

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top stories

What’s on today

Nicola Sturgeon will take her final First Minister’s Questions in Holyrood before the Scottish Parliament begins its summer recess.

The Scottish Government will also deliver a ministerial statement on cervical screening in Holyrood this afternoon.

Scotland’s Climate Assembly report will launch this morning, containing more than 80 recommendations on the country should tackle climate change.

Holidaymakers could be given more options for quarantine-free travel when the UK Government reviews its foreign travel list on Thursday.

In case you missed it