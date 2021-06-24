The First Minister has stepped into a row over the potential loss of Post Office services at Spar shops.

Nicola Sturgeon said she wants the UK Government and managers to look again at proposals which could affect communities all over the country, disproportionately affecting poorer residents.

The axe could fall on Post Office counters in five Spar stores in Aberdeen, as well as shops in Dundee, Perth, and in smaller communities in the north-east, Highlands, Tayside and Fife.

The closure plan was raised at First Minister’s Questions in Holyrood on Thursday.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I certainly agree that these proposed closures will have a big impact on their local communities. I certainly would urge all parties involved, including the UK Government, to look at the matter again.”

‘Appalling’

The First Minister said the Scottish Government was not involved in discussions because Post Office responsibilities are held at Westminster.

However, SNP ministers have met for talks with the Post Office managers and are trying to get assurances no jobs will be lost.

Neil Gray, the SNP MSP who asked the question, spearheaded a cross-party campaign to save the branches.

In some places, the Spar shops are the only “realistic” options for postal services, he said.

North East MSP Douglas Lumsden previously branded the decision to hit Aberdeen branches as “appalling”.

The affected Aberdeen counters are in Kincorth, Torry, St Machar, Clifton Road and Northfield.

Six counters on the list are in Fife, as is the one in Menzieshill in Dundee.

In the Highlands, Conon Bridge is among those on the hit list.

Perthshire MSP John Swinney, the deputy first minister, has also pledged to fight for continued services in affected areas.

Announcing the plan earlier this month, operator CJ Lang & Son said there had been 18 months of negotiations.

“It is unfortunate that we find ourselves in the position of having to change the services we offer over the next six months,” it said.

“This is representative of the industry-wide pressures on retail outlets as we evolve to keep up with changing consumer habits.”