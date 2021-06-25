The Courier morning politics briefing: Everything you need to know for June 25

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top stories

Exclusive: A senior Tory councillor has finally admitted he is the man behind an anonymous anti-SNP troll account fashioned after the Lady Whistledown character in the popular Netflix series Bridgerton.

The Scottish Government is facing calls to stump up compensation cash to firms impacted by its travel ban to Manchester after budget airline EasyJet and the world’s tallest cruise ship pulled their services from Aberdeen.

A woman has died from cervical cancer and a “small number” have developed the disease after being wrongly excluded from Scotland’s screening programme.

In case you missed it