The Courier morning politics briefing: Everything you need to know for June 28

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
By Calum Ross
June 28 2021, 8.13am Updated: June 28 2021, 8.31am
What’s on today

In case you missed it

  • Angus Council’s ruling administration is on the verge of collapse after a senior Tory councillor was unmasked as the man behind a “callous and misogynistic” Twitter troll account.
  • A north-east MP has written to the Scottish Government urging them to follow NHS England in launching long Covid clinics for children.
  • A licensing system for short-term holiday property lets has been opened for public consultation after the SNP Government promised to revise its guidance for the troubled sector.
  • A woman has died from cervical cancer and a “small number” have developed the disease after being wrongly excluded from Scotland’s screening programme.

 

