The Courier morning politics briefing: Everything you need to know for June 28

Top stories

Funding to support children with special needs has fallen by more than £1,000 per pupil since 2012, according to Scottish Government figures.

Jason Leitch has told the public to write the date for the lifting of Covid restrictions “in pencil not sharpie marker”, as he warned about the risks of infections increasing.

Bosses at the Electoral Commission have offered to help the SNP hold a second independence referendum, despite opposition from the prime minister.

Matt Hancock has been accused of using a private Gmail account to conduct government business as officials warned of the “optics” of not recording key decisions.

What’s on today

Sajid Javid is expected to make his first Commons statement since rejoining the UK Cabinet as the successor to health secretary Matt Hancock.

In case you missed it