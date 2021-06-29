Tuesday, June 29th 2021 Show Links
The Courier morning politics briefing: Everything you need to know for June 29

By Calum Ross
June 29 2021, 8.14am
Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top stories

What’s on today

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
  • First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to provide her latest update on coronavirus restrictions.
  • Ian Blackford will table an urgent question at Westminster asking the Cabinet Office minister to make a statement on the UK Government’s use of emergency Covid contracts.

In case you missed it

  • Michael Gove has issued a scathing attack on the Scottish Greens, branding the party “anti-oil and gas, anti-jobs and anti-Aberdeen”.
  • Two laws backed unanimously at the Scottish Parliament could lead to “unparalleled” powers to strike out Westminster’s ability to legislate, the country’s highest court has been told.
  • Bosses at the Electoral Commission have offered to help the SNP hold a second independence referendum, despite opposition from the prime minister.
  • The UK Justice Secretary has insisted “due process” was followed in appointing the aide Matt Hancock was caught kissing to a paid role at the health department.

