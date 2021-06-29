Scottish Government public health minister tests positive for Covid

The Scottish Government’s public health minister Maree Todd has confirmed she has tested positive for Covid.

The Caithness and Sutherland MSP made the announcement on her social media page this evening.

The SNP politician stressed on Twitter she had no symptoms but was taking precautions regardless.

She said: “I’ve received a positive Covid test result today.

“No symptoms but am obviously self-isolating with my family now.

“I also want to say thanks to the testing staff and the contact tracers for their work.

“They are on the frontline and are magnificent. Thank you all.”

Coming weeks ‘crucial’ in Covid fight

Politicians from across Scotland’s political spectrum have sent messages of support to Ms Todd on social media.

Former Scottish Government minister Aileen Campbell urged her to “get well soon” while Labour MSP Monica Lennon said “Hope you all stay well.”

Ms Todd’s positive test result came just hours after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned the coming weeks would be a “crucial” time for the country.

At a Scottish Government briefing Ms Sturgeon said Covid cases were now about double what they were last week.

However, she stressed she had “never been so confident” the vaccines would end the “nightmare” of the pandemic for everyone.