The Courier morning politics briefing: Everything you need to know for June 30

The Scottish Government’s Public Health Minister Maree Todd has confirmed she has tested positive for Covid.

How the contentious debate over trans rights and gender identity looks likely to become one of the most defining of the new parliament.

EU nationals are being told “you’re welcome here and we want you to stay”, on deadline day to apply to stay in the country legally.

The row over the Cabinet Office’s use of Covid cash for Union polling ratcheted up a gear today, as Ian Blackford used a Commons debate to accuse ministers of “lying” to the public.

Airline operator easyJet is being urged to bring back a route between Aberdeen and Manchester after “chaos” during emergency Covid travel restrictions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face prime minister’s questions at Westminster.

