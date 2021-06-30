Nicola Sturgeon said Delta variant will ‘rip through unvaccinated’, Irish leader claims

Nicola Sturgeon warned the Irish Taoiseach the Delta variant will “rip through an unvaccinated population” during a phone call, he claims.

Micheál Martin, the country’s Prime Minister, made the revelation while addressing the Irish Parliament over the country’s postponement of indoor hospitality on Wednesday.

He said that during a phone call on Tuesday, the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told him the Delta variant would “rip through an unvaccinated population”.

Mr Martin said: “I spoke yesterday with Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland.

“She used a very telling phrase. She said Delta will rip through an unvaccinated population.

“All their eggs are in the vaccination basket. They are 60% vaccinated and there are some hopeful signs that there may be a breaking of the link between case numbers and hospitalisations, but that is not certain yet and will take more monitoring.”

Almost 4,000 coronavirus cases were recorded across Scotland in the last 24 hours.

It comes on the same day that a new report from Public Health Scotland (PHS) revealed almost 2,000 people with lab-confirmed Covid-19 attended at least one event marking Scotland’s Euros campaign while infectious with the disease.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.