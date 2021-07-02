Friday, July 2nd 2021 Show Links
The Courier morning politics briefing: Everything you need to know for July 2

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
By Calum Ross
July 2 2021, 8.14am Updated: July 2 2021, 8.44am
Welcome to The Courier's morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top Stories

Councillor Braden Davy.
  • A senior Tory councillor who used an anonymous troll account to secretly coach members of the public to “tactically vote” for him in May’s Scottish Parliament election could face a police probe over his actions.
  • People in the north-east of Scotland are the most worried about their future employment, according to a poll.
  • Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said “nobody is blaming football fans” following another sharp rise in positive coronavirus cases being recorded.
  • Holyrood will consider whether to double the Carer’s Allowance Supplement given to unpaid carers at the end of the year.

What’s on today?

Labour leader Keir Starmer.
  • Westminster politicians respond to Labour’s victory in the Batley and Spen by-election contest.
  • First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will hold a briefing on the latest developments in the pandemic.
  • Boris Johnson is to welcome Angela Merkel to the UK for talks on Friday, with coronavirus travel restrictions expected to be high on the agenda.

In case you missed it

  • Trans rights: How gender recognition reform became one of Scotland’s most heated debates.
  • Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has warned the UK Government that many struggling Scottish businesses still need to be supported with “hard cash”.
  • An adviser to Nicola Sturgeon has claimed the rise in Covid cases linked to Scots football fans at the Euros shows the country risks scoring an “own goal”.
  • Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has announced the birth of his second child after an ambulance journey from Elgin to Aberdeen.

