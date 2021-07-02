The Courier morning politics briefing: Everything you need to know for July 2

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top Stories

A senior Tory councillor who used an anonymous troll account to secretly coach members of the public to “tactically vote” for him in May’s Scottish Parliament election could face a police probe over his actions.

People in the north-east of Scotland are the most worried about their future employment, according to a poll.

Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said “nobody is blaming football fans” following another sharp rise in positive coronavirus cases being recorded.

Holyrood will consider whether to double the Carer’s Allowance Supplement given to unpaid carers at the end of the year.

What’s on today?

Westminster politicians respond to Labour’s victory in the Batley and Spen by-election contest.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will hold a briefing on the latest developments in the pandemic.

Boris Johnson is to welcome Angela Merkel to the UK for talks on Friday, with coronavirus travel restrictions expected to be high on the agenda.

In case you missed it