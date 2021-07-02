The Courier morning politics briefing: Everything you need to know for July 2

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
Top Stories
- A senior Tory councillor who used an anonymous troll account to secretly coach members of the public to “tactically vote” for him in May’s Scottish Parliament election could face a police probe over his actions.
- People in the north-east of Scotland are the most worried about their future employment, according to a poll.
- Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said “nobody is blaming football fans” following another sharp rise in positive coronavirus cases being recorded.
- Holyrood will consider whether to double the Carer’s Allowance Supplement given to unpaid carers at the end of the year.
What’s on today?
- Westminster politicians respond to Labour’s victory in the Batley and Spen by-election contest.
- First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will hold a briefing on the latest developments in the pandemic.
- Boris Johnson is to welcome Angela Merkel to the UK for talks on Friday, with coronavirus travel restrictions expected to be high on the agenda.
In case you missed it
- Trans rights: How gender recognition reform became one of Scotland’s most heated debates.
- Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has warned the UK Government that many struggling Scottish businesses still need to be supported with “hard cash”.
- An adviser to Nicola Sturgeon has claimed the rise in Covid cases linked to Scots football fans at the Euros shows the country risks scoring an “own goal”.
- Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has announced the birth of his second child after an ambulance journey from Elgin to Aberdeen.